Short rains expected to begin in October to mid-December 

K24 Tv September 4, 2018
Kenya Meteorological Department director Peter Andenje with his deputy Stella Aura at a press briefing in Nairobi, yesterday. Photo/Bernard Malonza

The meteorological department has warned of flash floods due to above  normal short rains to be experienced in most parts of the country over three weeks time.
In the latest outlook released Tuesday morning,acting director Stella Aura urged farmers to take advantage of the short rains which will run until mid- December to plant early maturing crops  to ensure food security and ease the burden on the cost of living.

