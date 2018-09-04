English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Short rains expected to begin in October to mid-December
The meteorological department has warned of flash floods due to above normal short rains to be experienced in most parts of the country over three weeks time.
In the latest outlook released Tuesday morning,acting director Stella Aura urged farmers to take advantage of the short rains which will run until mid- December to plant early maturing crops to ensure food security and ease the burden on the cost of living.