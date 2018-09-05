Expect heavy rains in next three months, Met advises

Seth Onyango @SethOnyango

Kenyans will have to wait longer for warm days after the weatherman forecasted the current cold season would be proceeded by heavy downpour and flooding.

The weather outlook for October-November-December (OND) shows most parts of the country will receive above average rainfall in the mapped period leading to massive flooding.

New forecasts dent of the hopes of Kenyans who have been warming to sunnier days amid the persistent cold snaps that started in July.

Kenya Meteorological Department acting director Stella Aura urged the public to be on the lookout for flooding and outbreak of waterborne diseases especially in areas with poor sanitation.

“We urge county governments to clear drainage so that there is flow of water when it rains heavily,” she said during a press conference in Nairobi.

Although, the cold season which was expected to end in August has persisted, Aura said there is nothing abnormal about it as she attributed erratic weather patterns to global warming.

Areas likely to experience heavy downpour include Nairobi, Busia, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kisumu, Siaya and Nyamira counties. Kirinyaga, Meru, Murang’a, Kiambu and Nyandarua will also be affected.

Narok, Kajiado, Taita Taveta and Makueni counties on the other hand are set receive near-normal to above-normal (enhanced) rainfall.

Aura urged the Disaster Management Department to be on stand-by to mitigate any calamity that may arise as a result of heavy downpour.

“Following the forecasted enhanced rainfall over most parts of the country, various sectors are expected to experience both negative and positive impacts. Contingency measures should therefore be put in place to avoid some of the probable negative impacts,” she said.

In May this year, more than 40 people died and many more displaced after a dam burst its walls in the Solai area of Nakuru following heavy rains.

The Patel Dam, located on private farmland and used for irrigation and fish farming, broke its one-kilometre-long wall and swept hundreds of homes downstream.