NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Ex-senator wants EACC to probe ‘illegal’ tender award

Kirera Mwiti September 5, 2018
2,444 Less than a minute
Former Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are.

Former Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are has petitioned the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to investigate how a construction tender was awarded.

The tender to construct the County Assembly administration  block is worth Sh379 million.

Mong’are called for cancellation of the tender, claiming the awarding procedure was marred by corruption.

Speaking to People Daily, he claimed the contractor was single sourced by Speaker Mofat Teya and a few members of the county Assembly.

However, when contacted, Teya dismissed the claims, saying the tender was advertised and the winner picked on merit.

Show More

Related Articles

September 5, 2018
2,677

What to do with baby’s outgrown clothes

September 5, 2018
2,491

Tourism CS asks MPs to pass law on use of drones

September 5, 2018
2,475

Prepare for Shark attack in Shield semis, coach warns Ulinzi

September 5, 2018
2,456

Why world power spotlight is on Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.