Ex-senator wants EACC to probe ‘illegal’ tender award

Former Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are has petitioned the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to investigate how a construction tender was awarded.

The tender to construct the County Assembly administration block is worth Sh379 million.

Mong’are called for cancellation of the tender, claiming the awarding procedure was marred by corruption.

Speaking to People Daily, he claimed the contractor was single sourced by Speaker Mofat Teya and a few members of the county Assembly.

However, when contacted, Teya dismissed the claims, saying the tender was advertised and the winner picked on merit.