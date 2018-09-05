Court rejects plea to stop suit against 4 Solai dam suspects

The High Court in Naivasha has dismissed an application by four suspects seeking to stop their prosecution in the killer Solai dam case, set to begin next week.

The four, two senior Nakuru county government officers and two National Environment Management Authority (Nema) chiefs, had sought a judicial review in a case where they are facing 48 counts of manslaughter.

In two different petitions, the four had challenged the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge them, saying they were not directly responsible for the tragedy that left 48 people dead.

Johnson Kamau, Nakuru water director, and Luka Kipyegen, Rongai sub-county administrator, had accused the DPP of unfairly targeting them.

Nema’s Williec Omondi and Lynette Cheruiyot argued there was infringement on their rights and that the law protected them from any personal liability when carrying out their duties.

High Court judge Richard Mwongo said: “The matter should proceed and be determined expeditiously so that it can be laid to rest.”