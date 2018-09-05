County First Ladies in HIV/Aids prevention drive

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Siaya, Kakamega and Makueni First Ladies have embarked on a campaign aimed at preventing children from contracting HIV/Aids, preventing Aids-related deaths and keeping mothers healthy in the counties.

The three said they would offer financial, psychological and mentorship support that will see those who abandoned drugs traced and put back on drugs.

The First Ladies also intend to provide care and bursaries to teenage girls, who dropped out of school because of gender-based violence, HIV/Aids stigma and early pregnancies.

Rosella Rasanga (Siaya), Nancy Kibwana (Makueni) and Priscilla Oparanya (Kakamega) spoke on Monday during a HIV/Aids sensitisation forum in Siaya town.

“The campaign’s goals include improving maternal and childhood HIV programmes in the counties by building networks and partnerships and raising awareness around HIV/Aids prevention,” said Rosella.