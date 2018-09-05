Demolish risky Obama classes, says Matiang’i

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered for the demolition and reconstruction of five classes at Senator Barack Obama Primary School.

He said the old structures at the school, which were recently condemned by Siaya Public Health officials, pose a threat to lives of pupils hence should be demolished to pave way for construction of new ones.

A report by the officials showed that the tuition blocks in the school had multiple cracks in the walls while the rafters and purlins were weak to support the roofs.

“Parts of the walls are leaning dangerously, an indication they can collapse any time and the worn out iron sheets are loosely held and are likely to be blown off easily by the wind,” said Matiang’i.

He added that plans to build five classes by the government were mooted some months back following consultations with Alego/Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta, who held talks with Atandi over the poor buildings in the school, has released funds to construct the classes and we expect works to begin next week under supervision of the county commissioner Michael ole Tialal,” said Matiang’i.

The CS, who spoke during a public baraza on Monday, said the government was committed to provide a conducive environment for all learners.

“We want to come here next time and find the new structures accommodating pupils,” he said, adding that pupils previously learning in the poor structures should join colleagues in other streams.

Matiang’i said the government also plans to increase sub-locations and locations in the region to ensure effective service delivery to all. “We have consulted Atandi and Senator James Orengo and reached an agreement,” he said.