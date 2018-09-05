Positive global standing crucial for development

Shirley Waigumo

Look at a list of the top 10 economies in the world and you won’t find any of our neighbours. USA, China, Japan, Germany, the UK… You won’t even find a single country from the whole of Africa.

And that’s not because we don’t have big countries with a wealth of natural resources and young people eager to use them. It’s because, for decades, those in control of the resources haven’t been using them as wisely as they should do.

But what does using resources wisely mean? One thing all of the top 10 world economies have in common is that they use their resources efficiently. And one of the key factors in doing that is tackling corruption.

All the big economies are in the top 100 least corrupt countries. And five of the top economies are in the top 20 least corrupt.

Now, as well as suggesting that lower corruption is good for the economy of a country, this reveals a more pragmatic fact we should be aware of. The countries do more business with countries that have compatible levels of corruption.

In order to give Kenya the best chance of doing the most business with these economies—which represent more than 75 per cent of the world’s wealth—Kenya should be concentrating its efforts on reducing corruption to a level that is at least compatible with them. After all, that’s where the money is.

Countries that are seen as corrupt attract more of the wrong type of business that doesn’t serve the public good (like the growing slave trade in Libya) and less of the right type of business (exports, tourism and longer term investments in manufacturing and production).

Reputation matters on the international stage. And if Kenya’s reputation was not improving, our President would not have got such important facetime with US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss business deals and trade partnerships.

These high profile meetings—a trip to the White House and a visit from May to Nairobi—speed up large investment deals. But they also get Kenya talked about by millions of people around the world. And this helps massively in an indirect way too.

For a brief moment, the attention of the world’s press and the world’s decision-makers suddenly flashes onto Kenya. Politicians, businesspeople, tourists and consumers—for a brief moment the idea of Kenya occurs to them in a good way. As a possibility.

For a tourist—this might mean they think of Kenya next time they are booking a holiday. And that could turn into cold hard cash for our economy. The average American spends $150 (15,000) each day. They could be spending that money in Kenya.

For a businessman looking for the next chance to invest, the attention on Kenya could bring him to Nairobi, with millions to invest and create jobs, opportunities and growth.

For a consumer, it could mean that when they next look at a supermarket shelf in New York, London or Paris, deciding which brand of coffee they want to buy, that they feel a sudden familiarity with Kenya that makes them choose one of our exports in place of their usual brand. More sales and more wealth back home.

All of these moments, big and small, are made possible by the attention. That is why our President is constantly travelling the world to do deals. That is why he is happy to spend time and money on welcoming foreign leaders and businesspeople to Kenya.

Every time that Kenya is mentioned in a good way in the international press, it builds our reputation and increases our chances of finding and doing deals on the international stage.

Uhuru is to be applauded for standing up for the economic interests of our country and following through on anti-corruption policies. They are often hard—sometimes even dangerous—in the short term. But long-term, they undoubtedly lead to a better future for all Kenyans.

There is more work to do. Building trade with the top economies in the world is a long and gradual process. But in the short term, winning the war on graft is key to making sure our progress down this road continues. —The writer comments on topical issues