Foods to spice up your bedroom life

Whether you’re in a new relationship or you’ve been in one for years, it never hurts to add a little excitement. And what better way than to eat your way to the bedroom, quips Virginia Wambui

1 . Cherries

What is it they say about the cherry on top?

Cherries, any cocktail lover will tell you will take a Black Russian and turn it an orgasmic experience. Cherries boost pheromone production thus promoting healthy blood flow, which is a plus for your love life.

2 . Vanilla

Vanilla creates a feeling of comfort and peace. All you need to do is add a pinch of vanilla in either foods drinks or baths and you’ll be ready for some slow and exciting sexcapades.

3 . Avocado

Avocados are rich in vitamin E, monosaturated fats and also vitamin B 9, which improve sex drive. In addition to keeping your heart healthy, the components found in an avocado boost blood flow in your body.

4 . Fish

Fish smells like the least sexiest food. However, smell aside, it has high-levels of omega 3 fatty acids suitable for a healthy heart and this in turn helps in production of estrogen and progesterone hormones.

5 . Liver

Liver, like fish is not the sexiest of foods. However, it is loaded with zinc, which aids in maintaining optimum levels of testosterone.

6. Green tea

One of the benefits of green tea is to help a person relax. It also has L-theanine, an amino acid that has calming effects due to its ability to raise dopamine levels in the brain.

Ultimately, the tension in your body eases, thus increasing the sex drive.

8 . Flavoured popcorn

Its power lies in the aroma; be it caramel or buttered or vanilla. The warm wafty smell can act as an aphrodisiac to women.

9. Chili peppers

Since heat is synonymous with passion, it is a no-brainer that chili peppers would make the cut. They contain the chemical capsaicin, which boosts testosterone levels and increases libido. They also increase your heart rate and body temperature, thus having a thermogenic effect on the body. All of these enhances your erotic experience!

10. Basil

As basil goes hand in hand with Italian cuisine, so does the herb with matters of the bedroom. Since time immermorial, basil was used as an anti-inflammatory as well as for its libido-enhancing nutrients. It contains high levels of vitamin A, beta carotene, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C.