Tourism CS asks MPs to pass law on use of drones

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has asked the National Assembly to fast-track enactment of a law seeking to regulate the use of drones in the country.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) published regulations that seek to legalise use of the remotely controlled aircraft but parliament has not passed the laws.

Balala (pictured) said the move has locked out innovation and new technology that could significantly boost the country’s economy across different sectors.

“Security is paramount but we cannot stop innovation. We need collaborative effort from all parties to ensure this new innovation is benefiting our economy,” said Balala.

According to KCAA director general Captain Gilbert Kibe, a multi-agency task force is relooking at the legislation before returning it to parliament for approval.

“The regulations that we had developed were annulled by Members of Parliament. They asked us to re-look into security before the multi-agency task force reviews the matter next week,” he said.

Speaking while addressing delegates at the sixth Africa Civil Aviation Air Navigation Services 2018 Conference in Mombasa.

On the hand, air travel in Africa is expected to grow tremendously in the near future if airlines and airports improve their standards.

“Quite a number of airports in Africa are not up to standards. If we live in denial, they will never grow,” said Balala. He challenged players to improve airports’ efficiency to end delays and frustrations of travelers in the guise of security checks.