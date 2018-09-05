Why world power spotlight is on Africa

Andrew Hammond

President Xi Jinping has just hosted the China-Africa Summit in Beijing with at least 50 heads of state attending. The global spotlight will, therefore, be shining brightly on Africa in the coming days.

Last week, leaders from top states in the continent met, separately, United States President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, thereby underlining their growing importance — especially on the economic front.

Politically, the continent has also assumed some additional influence. The continent is coming of age, boasting a growing number of key emerging markets as highlighted in the South Africa-hosted Brics summit in July.

The growing economic weight of the continent is illustrated by the fact that it houses six of the world’s top 12 fastest-growing countries: Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Tanzania and Rwanda. Moreover, the International Monetary Fund also asserts that in the five years to 2023, Africa’s overall growth prospects will be among the best in the world.

Small wonder therefore that nascent superpower China is showing increasing interest in the continent, aiming to better connect its Belt and Road Initiative increasingly with development in Africa.

Beijing’s top leadership (the president, premier and foreign minister) have reportedly made around 80 visits to more than 40 different African countries over the past 10 years.

And following Xi’s visit in July to Senegal, Rwanda, Mauritius and South Africa, he hosted this week’s China-Africa Summit. While Trump has — rightly — been criticised for not having a coherent or clear Africa policy, his administration may now be waking up to smell the coffee of China’s growing presence in Africa.

This indeed was one of the topics at the White House last week when Trump met President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose nation’s external debt is largely (70%) owed to Beijing, and where many large infrastructure projects are being built by Chinese firms.

Kenya is a key US partner in the region, including in the campaign against terrorism, and the White House talks explored ways to boost bilateral trade via the US Africa Growth and Opportunity Act legislation.

While the session was only the second one-on-one meeting that the US president has held with a sub-Saharan African leader since he took office, there does appear modest momentum in Washington in the direction of developing an ambitious Africa strategy.

Interestingly, it is not just China and the US that are showing greater interest in the continent. Many other key nations, such as India, the Gulf states, as well as Turkey and top European Union countries such as France, Germany and Britain are also showering Africa with greater interest.

While Merkel has made numerous trips to the continent before, May — belatedly — made her first prime ministerial visit, seeing the heads of three major Commonwealth countries: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Buhari and also Uhuru in what she called “a unique opportunity at a unique moment”.

Given the long-standing historical ties that the UK has with Africa, May sought to rediscover the UK’s heritage “as a great global trading nation” with a prosperous, growing … Africa”.

From Brexit to the great-power game underway between Washington and Beijing in the continent, interest in the region is likely to grow in coming years, especially if it continues to fulfil its economic potential.

Andrew Hammond is an Associate at LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics. The article first appeared on Gulf News.