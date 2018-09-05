Second resignation as Macron shuffles Cabinet

Paris, Tuesday

French President Emmanuel Macron was hit by a second resignation in a week on Tuesday as his sports minister quit, forcing him to make two changes to his Cabinet.

Macron was already seeking a replacement for environment minister Nicolas Hulot, whose shock resignation last week caught France’s political establishment off guard.

Hulot, a TV star who enjoyed the highest ratings of any in Macron’s cabinet, accused the president of not moving fast enough on key green pledges such as cutting France’s reliance on nuclear power.

His resignation was a blow for Macron, who famously responded to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate deal with a pledge to “make our planet great again”.

His office announced that parliament speaker Francis Rugy, a former Greens party member who jumped ship to Macron’s Republic on the Move party last year, would fill Hulot’s shoes. – AFP