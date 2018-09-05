Trump attacks Republicans prosecutions

Washington, Tuesday

US President Donald Trump has accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the justice department of damaging the re-election chances of two Republican representatives by prosecuting them.

The move to file charges against the men jeopardises “easy wins” in the mid-term elections, Trump tweeted. One is accused of insider trading and the other of campaign violations.

The tweet has sparked fresh criticism that Trump is illegally seeking to interfere with the justice system.

It is highly unusual for sitting presidents to lash out against attorneys general and to try to bring political considerations to bear on prosecution decisions.

It comes ahead of the mid-term elections on November 6. The Democrats are seeking to wrest control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans.

The justice department has not commented on the tweet. But it has drawn fire from a number of critics, including Trump’s fellow party members. – BBC