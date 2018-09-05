MP Lesuuda listed for global prize

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda has been nominated for the inaugural One Young Politician of the Year Awards.

She will battle it out with 18 other politicians picked from across the globe. The 34-year-old MP was recognised for her role in Peace Caravan, which worked with professionals from rural communities to help reduce cattle rustling and cross-border conflicts.

“Through Naisula Foundation, she has been able to assist disadvantaged students pursue their academic and career dreams,” read the shortlisting statement.

The award will be presented to five winners at The Hague next month. To be considered, a nominee must be between 18 and 35 years old, hold or have held elective or appointive office.