Naivasha youths steal officer’s gun

Kirera Mwiti September 5, 2018
Police in Naivasha have launched a hunt for a group of youths who assaulted a police officer and robbed him of his official gun at Karagita slums at the weekend.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said they have launched an operation in the informal settlement which will continue until the gun is found.

“I call on residents to volunteer any information they may have on the criminals,” he said. The officer was admitted to Naivasha sub-county hospital where he is recovering.

According to an eyewitness, the officer had raided a den where the youths were selling drugs, but they overpowered him. Area chief Hassan Guyo decried an upsurge in criminal gangs that are harassing residents in the area.

