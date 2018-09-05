Bribery claims ahead of vote to pick Homa Bay majority leader.

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

Bribery claims have hit the race for Homa Bay County Assembly Leader of Majority seat. A section of MCAs have accused their colleagues of receiving bribes from contenders.

The position fell vacant two weeks ago after 31 MCAs voted out former office holder Richard Ogindo and his deputy Ruth Ombura over claims of incompetence.

They were replaced by Kanyidoto MCA Walter Muok and Homa Bay Town’s Julius Nyambok as majority leader and deputy, respectively.

Last week, ODM party called for a fresh vote to fill the seat. In a meeting at a Nairobi hotel attended by national chairman John Mbadi, executive director Oduor Ong’wen and Homa Bay branch chairperson Gladys Wanga, it was resolved that only a fresh vote would provide a lasting solution to wrangles and infighting that have dogged the Assembly.

Led by Ruma Kaksingri MCAs Osuri Omoro, members claimed some of their colleagues have been holding secret meetings where they solicit bribes from a particular candidate.

People Daily has established that two factions have been holding parallel meetings ahead of tomorrow’s election. An MCA, who spoke on condition anonymity for fear of victimisation, admitted attending a meeting with a contestant in Oyugi. MCAs who attended were given Sh10,000 “for fuel”.