Documents contradict Korane UoN degree claims

A day after Garissa Governor Ali Korane denied holding a Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Nairobi (UoN), confidential documents have emerged indicating otherwise.

The documents show he graduated in 2011 and even presented the documents to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) while vying for the gubernatorial post in last year’s elections. However, a Master’s degree is not required for this seat.

The IEBC self-declaration form Korane (pictured) signed shows that the highest degree he holds is Masters in Business Administration, having acquired it from the UoN.

He further signed a statutory declaration for Parliamentary and County elections. The question of Korane’s academic qualifications emerged following the ongoing controversy of ex-Garissa Finance Chief Executive, Idriss Mukhtar.

Over the weekend, Korane denied claims that Mukhtar was probing his academic papers and planned to lodge a case in court to challenge his election.