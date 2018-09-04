Five more charged over maize scandal.

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Five more people, among them two civil servants and three traders, were yesterday charged with the Sh5.6 billion National Cereals and Produce Board maize scandal.

The five appeared before Anti-Corruption Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo and denied the charges.

The civil servants —Uasin Gishu Director of Agriculture Joseph Cheboi and Agriculture officer Kisumu ward Willie Kipkoech—are charged with willful failure to comply with laws relating to the management of public funds.

Also charged was Celestine Chepchirchir, Caroline Chepchumba and Victoria Rotich. Chepchirchir being a maize trader, is accused of fraudulently acquiring public property worth Sh294 million through irregular supply of maize from the NCPB –Eldoret depot.

Cheboi and Sang were released on a Sh1 million bond or Sh150,000 cash bail. Chepchirchir was released on Sh2 million bond or Sh750,000 cash bail. Rotich on the other hand was granted Sh3 million bond or Sh2.5 million cash bail.