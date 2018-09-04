First Lady lauded for health initiative

PSCU

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta yesterday lauded for championing women and children health through her initiatives including the Beyond Zero campaign.

United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) global executive director Henrietta Fore, who met the First Lady on the sidelines of the 2018 summit of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, said she deserves commendation for her work.

Fore said Unicef is ready to partner with the First Lady in galvanising support for maternal, newborn and child healthcare through the Beyond Zero initiative. “You are a wonderful role model with the right spirit and we would like you to consider being our global champion for maternal and children’s health,’’ said Fore.

‘‘We thank you for what you have done in the past and look forward to more collaboration. I look forward to working with you in your next visit to Kenya and will support your global healthcare interventions for mother and child,” said the First Lady.