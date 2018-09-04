MPs to meet over ‘rogue’ CSs

by People Daily team

A kamukunji has been convened this morning to discuss a new legislation on how to discipline Cabinet secretaries and other State officers who disrespect the institution of Parliament.

MPs now want National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to immediately recall the House to enable them to amend the Fuel VAT Act.

MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Tindi Mwale (Butere) and Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated) said the meeting has attracted the attention of 150 members who have confirmed attendance.

“The increase in fuel prices is a national matter which should be given due attention by the people’s representatives and that is why we are reconvening the kamukunji to discuss the way forward,” said Keter during a press conference at Parliament Buildings.

The lawmakers accused National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich of disregarding a resolution of Parliament by implementing the 16 per cent VAT charge even after they passed an amendment to suspend the law for two years.

In Nakuru county, leaders said the country is headed in the wrong direction as the rise in fuel costs continues to bite.

They said the 16 per cent VAT addition on petroleum products will result in a rise in the cost of living, affecting the majority of Kenyans.

Led by Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, the group said the increase will skyrocket the costs of basic goods for ordinary Kenyans and called for its review.

While defending Parliament over accusations that it failed to protect the increase, Wangari said the drop in the prices will only take effect if the Finance Bill is signed into law.

“We were elected to work for the people but not to pass laws that have negative effects on their wellbeing and this is one law that requires serious attention,” she said.

Wangari added that they hope the President will assent to the Bill once he returns from an official visit of China so that the prices would come down.

A day after Deputy President William Ruto said the Executive will hold talks with Parliament over the controversial increase, Wangari welcomed the idea saying it would benefit citizens.

“We believe the President has the interest of all Kenyans at heart and he will sign the Bill just as we passed it last week so that this suffering can end,” she added.

Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri also urged Justin Muturi to reconvene Parliament to get the way forward.

He said the tax was in the Budget of 2015/16 financial and lawmakers pushed it to 2018/19 after they realised it will hurt the public since it was during electioneering ahead of the 2017 General Election.