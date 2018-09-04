Police gets 800 Toyota vehicles in lease plan

Mathew Ndung’u and Oliver Musembi @PeopleDailyKe

The National Police Service (NPS) has received 800 vehicles from Toyota Kenya under the government pilot lease programme.

The fleet is aimed at plugging the deficit and boosting security by improving officers mobility. The delivery, expected to continue for two weeks, falls under the pilot lease programme launched in 2013 when the government, through the National Treasury, awarded Toyota Kenya the tender.

The tender for the initial 1,100 vehicles was awarded in October 2013, with the first batch of the vehicles delivered in December the same year.

Speaking at the Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Company in Thika yesterday, Toyota Kenya’s managing director Arvinder Reel said more than 2,500 police officers have been trained on lease procedures and safe operation of the vehicles in 41 counties.

“We are proud to be associated with the programme which has immensely contributed to national security,” he said. National Treasury assistant secretary David Malonza attended the function.