Swazuri locked out of his office

PD Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

Embattled National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri can no longer access his office after its locks were changed at the weekend.

The decision was arrived at a meeting bringing together NLC acting chief executive David Kuria, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission deputy CEO Michael Mubea and officials from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Friday. They said Swazuri did not follow the right procedure in going back to the office.

He was barred from his office last month after he was charged over alleged illegal payment of millions of shillings for land acquired to build the Standard Gauge Railway, but a court order allowed him back to office last week.

“NLC failed to consult EACC as directed by the courts before allowing him to the office. Until that is followed, he will be out,” a source privy to the goings-on at the commission said.

Swazuri resumed office on Friday but did not show up yesterday. His secretary was told to stay away until she gets an alternative office.

Swazuri’s lawyer Tom Ojienda said he would move to court for further directions following the development. “They changed the locks of his office and even his secretary cannot access it. We will move to court for further direction,” he said.

Anti-corruption principal magistrate Lawrence Mugambi had on August 29 ruled that Swazuri, being a constitutional office holder, cannot be removed from office as a result of being charged with a criminal offence.

The magistrate, however, ruled that Swazuri can only access the office under supervision to avoid interference with prosecution witnesses.

“He must have prior written authorisation from the commission’s secretary who will consult with the investigative agency to make arrangements to ensure contact with witnesses is minimised and any other evidence properly secured,” said Mugambi.