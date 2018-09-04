Let’s support ecosystem restoration efforts

Alberto Leny

Bogged down with news on ongoing war on corruption, increase in fuel price and geopolitical issues, Kenyans may have missed out on a major international environmental event last week.

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) held in Nairobi on August 29-30 could have been buried in the avalanche of the week’s dramatic incidents. Only that it did not.

The war on graft spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta is now full speed, sparing no one. But the battle to save our environment has just begun.

Before the President left for Beijing for China-Africa Summit, MPs had made frantic efforts to make amendments to the Finance Act that imposed 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products. But he had not signed the amendments by September 1, when the new tax was effected, sparking public outcry.

Effects of the taxation, corruption and environmental conservation are intertwined, as they directly all affect the people in terms of governance and sustainability.

The GLF took place at the UN Environment headquarters in Nairobi at a time when Kenya is grappling with the thorny issue of restoration of Mau Forest water tower and demolition of structures on riparian land.

Land issues remain very emotive in Kenya, with challenges relating to fragmentation, breakdown in land administration, disparities in ownership, landlessness and poverty. Land is arguably Kenya’s most intractable national issue.

It is, therefore, prudent to adopt a holistic approach to the issue while relying on local and international experts on land reforms such as those who attended GLF. The forum acknowledged the role of communities in conservation efforts, devoting a whole plenary to the voices of community members directly in forest landscape restoration.

Centre for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) principal scientist Esther Mwangi, who chaired the session, said if Africa is to meet her pledge to restore 100 million hectares forest cover by 2030, “communities have a role to play, and they’ve been doing it for decades.”

According to GLF, Africa loses 2.8 million hectares of forest each year, an area roughly the size of Saudi Arabia, and two-thirds of its land is degraded. Local communities are emerging as a driving force behind the movement to recover the continent’s landscape and Kenyans have not been left behind.

The National Dialogue and Reconciliation Process brokered by the late Kofi Annan clearly articulated the need for comprehensive land reforms in Kenya.

GLF was in tandem with these goals when it adopted a resolution by El Salvador proposing a ‘UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration 2020-2030’ to promote the rehabilitation of degraded, damaged and destroyed ecosytems to help speed up the race against climate change, poverty and biodiversity loss.

The head of UN Environment Erik Solheim told the forum that it would be up to the UN member-states to decide on the decade in the General Assembly in New York in a fortnight. Kenyans must unreservedly embrace and identify with this noble cause. —[email protected]