Gender factor in weather related emergencies

Victor Bwire

While it was expected that the cold weather that has seen most parts of Kenya, and especially Nairobi, extend its usual period and was to end any time, the weather forecast for October to December indicates the wet season is still here with us.

A longer and wetter than normal rainy season is expected across much of the Greater Horn of Africa, which falls within the equatorial and southern sectors, thus governments in the region must be prepared to deal with any disasters and risks associated with such seasons.

Emergency planning — including livestock diseases and feeding, farming and planting, storage facilities, emergency medical supplies and overall disaster management system and rapid response to risks/outbreaks — must be streamlined as a cautionary measure. And information sharing on the same must be amplified.

Experts are reporting that there is likelihood that episodic rainfall leading to floods might occur even in areas with high probability of near to below normal rainfall. Also, dry spells may occur in areas with increased likelihood of above to near normal rainfall.

Previously, such weather conditions saw the destruction of bridges and roads which paralysed the transport sector, devastation of neighbourhoods and destruction of health facilities, contamination of water sources, increased stagnant water ponds, blockage of sewers and other conditions which increase chances of disease outbreaks.

Such weather conditions also have a gender implication and those working on the promotion of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls as a human right, a development imperative and a prerequisite for sustainable development, must work on contingency plans.

We are in the third year of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and while Kenya has reported well on the progress made, not enough resources are available to support production of high quality data that accurately shows what progress has been made in gender equality.

This is despite compelling evidence on the positive linkages between gender equality, women empowerment and wellbeing, because to achieve this, there is need for accurate and comprehensive gender statistics.

During the 50th Greater Horn of Africa meeting in Kigali recently, on the theme ‘user needs and service provision strategies for gender-sensitive climate services’, ICPAC and partners agreed that governments and non-State actors must work on establishing efficient disaster and risk reduction ahead of the wet seasons as predicted.

The forum brought together climate information providers and users from key socio-economic sectors, governmental and non-governmental organisations, decision-makers, climate scientists, and civil society stakeholders among others. —The writer works for the Media Council of Kenya — [email protected]