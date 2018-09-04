China, Europe co-operating to benefit Africa

Sun Hong

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently made separate trips to Africa, with the issues of trade and illegal immigration topping their agendas. The leaders’ visit came shortly before the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, triggering some to question whether the three countries are competing against each other in Africa.

May’s visit marked the first time a British prime minister visited the sub-Saharan region since 2013, and is considered a sign of the return of the country to Africa since the Brexit process started.

The countries May visited – South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya – maintain close political, economic, and military cooperation with the UK and are Commonwealth countries. While in South Africa, May announced that the UK will establish a “new partnership” with Africa based on common prosperity and security.

Since the Brexit, the UK has become significantly more interested in the African market, especially in the Commonwealth countries, with which the UK is traditionally close. South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya are the largest African trading partners of the UK. In 2017, the UK promised to retain the preferential trading policies for Africa after Brexit.

During her visit, May promised to leverage British private sector investment into Africa through aid programmes and to make Britain the largest investor among the G7 countries in Africa.

The UK also attaches great importance to counter-terrorism efforts in Africa, especially in Kenya and Nigeria. The UK believes a safer environment could stem the flow of illegal immigrants from Africa to Europe. The majority of overseas British military personnel are deployed in Africa, mostly involved in regional counter-terrorism and supporting UN peacekeeping missions. The UK has permanent military training facilities in Kenya.

Nigeria is an important partner of the UK on counter-terrorism in West Africa. The northeast of Nigeria has long been beleaguered by Boko Haram. There have been over 30 cases of suicide bombings in the first half of this year alone, which have claimed around 300 lives. The UK has trained around 30,000 Nigerian military personnel in recent years.

Last September, the UK announced that it would provide $255 million of military aid to Nigeria over the next five years. During May’s visit, she further strengthened security commitment in these two countries, offering seven million pounds to support the peacekeeping mission in Somalia and signing a defense and security agreement with Nigeria.

Slightly different from May, Merkel focused more on the issue of illegal immigration during her visit. Over the past few years, Merkel was been heavily criticised at home for her “overly tolerant” attitude toward refugees and illegal immigrants.

Germany hopes to stem the flow of illegal immigrants by stimulating economic growth in African countries, improving the security and setting up immigration checkpoints in the Sahel region.

During last year’s G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany proposed the Compact with Africa, helping improve the investment environment in African countries and channeling investment. Senegal and Ghana, which Merkel visited in her latest trip, have already joined the compact.

That the leaders of Germany and the UK visiting Africa shortly before the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation has been interpreted by many Western media as a “scramble for Africa” against China. In fact, there is more cooperation than competition between China and European countries.

On one hand, China and European countries have their respective advantages in Africa and are all interested in cooperation. China and Germany have had an in-depth discussion on preliminary cooperation in Angola and Rwanda. China and the UK have started cooperation on oil and gas exploitation in Uganda.

Under the current international circumstances, both China and Europe are committed to defending the existing multilateral trading system and objecting unilateralism and trade protectionism. May said in South Africa that the UK steadfastly objects to unilateral actions that set up trade barriers and go against the prevailing international economic order. —The article was first published by CGTN