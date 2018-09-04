Murang’a water ‘wars’ persist as governor seeks firm control

Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) managing director Daniel Ng’ang’a has maintained that the county government is not mandated to provide water to residents.

Ng’ang’a said despite water provision being a devolved function, the county government can only provide the infrastructure for water supply but the actual service is left to companies.

Addressing the press in his office, he faulted the move by Governor Mwangi Wa Iria to forcibly take over the company.

“Service providers act as agents of the county governments,” he said, urging the governor to release equipment that he moved from Muwasco offices, to help the workers resume duty.

The embattled Muwasco board of directors chairman Peter Munga went to the Labour Relations court protesting his removal from office by Wa Iria and was granted reinstatement orders until the matter is heard and determined.