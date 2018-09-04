Audit reveals workers lack academic papers

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Some 68 per cent of staff in Nakuru county Finance department do not have the requisite academic credentials, a report by Price Waterhouse Coopers has revealed.

The staff audit report, which was officially presented to Governor Lee Kinyanjui last week, shows most workers are not qualified, with a majority having only attained secondary school education, putting the County Public Service Board (CPSB) on the spotlight.

The board is charged with developing and implementing human resource policies for the county, however, it has come under criticism in the past over bribery and corruption claims.

While receiving the report yesterday, Kinyanjui assured residents the report would be fully implemented, adding that he will ensure only qualified staff get jobs in future.

The finance department handles revenue collection, payments, budget preparation and implementation. Nakuru county government receives about Sh9 billion from the national treasury annually.

At the same time, the county government is staring at a crisis after it emerged that half of its workers are on the verge of retiring yet there is no succession plan in place.

According to the report, 48 per cent of county workers are above 50 years and will be retiring in the next few years. Kinyanjui said he will ensure a robust succession plan is put in place to avoid disruption of service delivery.

The problem is compounded by the fact that the affected staff hold senior positions, which could compromise service delivery.

“What this means is that they will be retiring in the next five to 10 years and the unfortunate part is that a majority of them are people in the highest level of decision making,” said Kinyanjui.

“We will have serious succession problems if we don’t address these issues now,” he added.

According to the report, the Roads department is the most affected with 60 per cent of workers aged above 50 while in Agriculture, 42 per cent are 56 years and above.

In the report, 23 ghost workers were unearthed while one was not in the pay roll despite working in the county for years.