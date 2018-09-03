English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

DP Ruto and Pres.Kenyatta buy goats worth ksh.10 m in auction

Deputy president William Ruto, helped raise over Ksh 29 million during  a goat auction, to raise funds  toward ensuring vulnerable residents of Kajiado county access affordable health care.
During the NHIF medical cover initiative, dubbed Mbuzi Moja Maisha Bora, the deputy president shocked the residents, when he bought 1,400 goats for both himself and the president, worth Ksh 10 million which he paid in cash.

