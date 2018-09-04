ERC enforces new rules on petroleum transporters

Even as Kenyans protest the new petroleum tax, another crisis has hit the sector after it emerged that the majority of fuel truck drivers have not complied with the June deadline for certification to transport the commodity.

The certification, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), was to come into force beginning this month.

The move is part of the regulator’s bid to boost professionalism in the transport of fuel in the country as well as to minimise potential adulteration and theft of fuel on transit.

According to the truckers, the requirement has affected their operations with most of the drivers camping at major fuel depots in Mombasa for more than three days due to lack of the certificates.

To qualify for certification, the drivers must undergo professional training, which includes knowledge on petroleum, defensive driving, and emergency preparedness and response.

Drivers found engaging in fuel adulteration or diversion of transit fuel will be banned from transporting fuel.

About 200 trucks remained stuck outside various fuel depot in Mombasa as they are required to produce the ERC certificates before fuel is loaded into their trucks.

Speaking at VTTI Kenya depot, a section of the drivers asked the commission to extend the deadline for registration to enable them to obtain the certificates.

“Prior to the earlier notice which was issued in June, they did not notify us on the deadline that was set for today despite some of us having traveled from Sudan, we arrived here only to be told we cannot load our vehicles,” said one of the drivers Hamisi Keva.

Vitti Kenya Finance and Administration Manager Jimmy Mwakalama said the licensing was meant to regulate transportation of fuel and make truck drivers accountable for their conduct.

“We have already started implementing the directive by ERC and any truck driver who does not meet the requirements is being turned away since we do not want to be in breach of the requirements. The drivers had been issued with the notice of the requirements,” he said.