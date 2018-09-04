Kenyans buy cheaper fuel in Uganda

Henry Andanje @PeopleDailyKe

Kenyans at Busia border have been forced to cross into Uganda to fuel their vehicles and motorbikes at a cheaper price following the hiking of the commodity from Saturday.

A spot check by People Daily at the border town revealed those owning personal vehicles including transporters now prefer fueling in Busia, Uganda.

When People Daily visited Shell Petrol Station in Busia Uganda there were many vehicles and boda boda operators from Busia Kenya fuelling.

A manager at the petrol station, Lydia Ajiambo, revealed that many Kenyan motorists were rushing for their products because one litre of petrol is being sold at Ush4,080 (equivalent to KSh110) compared to Sh131.01 on the Kenyan side. Diesel retails Ush3,750 (Ksh90) while in Busia Kenya (Sh118.52).

“We are doing booming business since the price of fuel was hiked in Kenya ,” said Ajiambo.

She said most of the boda boda operators from Busia, Uganda have resorted to fuelling their motorbikes at the station because of the lower prices.

A Kenyan businessman, Bernard Ochieng, said that motorists were getting free gate pass chits at Busia customs yard before crossing into Uganda.

“Uganda’s economy will continue being boosted by Kenyans who fuel their vehicles across the border if the Kenyan government does not reverse the 16 per cent Value Added Tax on petroleum products ,” said Omondi.