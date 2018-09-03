Activist Omtatah,MPs in all out war to stop tax levy on fuel 

The battle to suspend the government’s value added tax on fuel and other petroleum products pegged at 16 percent moved to the courts after activist Okiyah Omtatah filed an application seeking the suspension of the tax .

Omtatah argues the act is in violation of the constitution and infringes on Kenyans social,economic rights.

This as the clamour to drop the unpopular law gained momentum in parliament where minority Leader John Mbadi asked the president to sign the finance bill passed by members of parliament into law.

As K24’s Apollo Kamau reports ,more than 100 MPs are expected to hold a Kamukunji to have parliament recalled and pressure the govt rescind its decision.