English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Activist Omtatah,MPs in all out war to stop tax levy on fuel 

K24 Tv September 3, 2018
2,485 Less than a minute
Activist Okiya Omtata.

The battle  to suspend the government’s value added tax on fuel and other petroleum products pegged at 16 percent moved to the courts after activist Okiyah Omtatah filed an application seeking the suspension of the tax .
Omtatah argues the act is in violation of the constitution and infringes on Kenyans social,economic rights.
This as the clamour to drop the unpopular law gained momentum in parliament  where minority Leader John Mbadi asked the president to sign  the finance bill passed by members of parliament into law.
As K24’s Apollo Kamau reports ,more than 100 MPs  are expected to hold a Kamukunji  to have parliament recalled and pressure  the govt rescind its decision.

Show More

Related Articles

September 3, 2018
2,484

DP Ruto and Pres.Kenyatta buy goats worth ksh.10 m in auction

September 3, 2018
2,493

Commuters feel the pinch as PSV operators hike fares exorbitantly 

September 3, 2018
2,492

Naibu Rais achangisha Sh29M Kajiado kwa mpango mpya wa NHIF

September 3, 2018
2,516

Kifo Korokoroni: Uchunguzi wabaini Mwai alifariki kufuatia tukio la kunyongwa, Parklands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.