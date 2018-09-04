Messi scores twice in thumping win

Catalan, Monday @PeopleSports11

When Real Madrid beat Leganes 4-1 on Saturday they would have been forgiven for thinking they would go into the international break on top of the league. They didn’t count on Barcelona scoring EIGHT to overtake them on goal difference.

Lionel Messi’s led the way with the first and sixth goal as Barcelona came back from from a goal down to thrash Huesca who were playing their first ever league game in the Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez joined the fun with his first and second goals of the season and Jordi Alba vented his anger at being dropped from the Spain squad in the best possible way by scoring one and setting up two.

Huesca stunned the Camp Nou after three minutes with a goal from a Watford loanee. The 19-year-old Colombian striker, Cucho Hernandez, starred in Huesca’s promotion season last year. Sevilla wanted to take him on loan this season but Watford preferred for him to stay at the newly-promoted side where he would play more games.

Jorge Miramon played in Longo whose shot was heading straight for Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s arms but Hernandez got a touch to divert it into the net.

Barcelona needed to bounce back quickly and Messi it was who got the equaliser on 16 minutes with a shot across Axel Werner’s body and into the far corner.

The goal was a reminder of his physical strength – Luisinho had been dumped on his backside by Messi in the build-up, left watching the perfect finish from a seated position.

Huesca were still full of confidence and Hernandez raced down the right to shoot at Ter Stegen but the visitors’ willingness to drive forward also left holes at the back and when four players were drawn to Messi it left Suarez free but he was unselfish and crossed it back to Messi whose header was caught by Werner. -AFP