Butali maintain winning run as Greensharks’ hopes fade

Kevin Ojiambo @PeopleSports11

George Mutira slashed in five goals as Butali Sugar Warriors crushed visiting Nakuru 9-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Sunday.

Mutira, who also scored in Saturday’s 4-2 win against Wazalendo, helped his team widen their lead at the top of the table with 39 points from 13 wins and one loss over second-placed and defending champions Kenya Police to nine poimts.

Police have not been in action for the last two weeks due to financial difficulties and Butali seem to be taking advantage of the situation.

Mutira’s goals came in the seventh, 27th, 37th, 48th and 51st minutes of the contest after a brilliant opening finish from the spot by Constant Wakhura in the third minute. Barnabas Odhiambo, Lawrence Okubau and Zack Aura added more goals in the 23rd, 54th and 56th minutes to seal the big victory after Gary Jean netted the consolation for the Great Rift aside in 39th minute.

On Saturday, Frank Wanagwe’s second minute goal put Butali 1-0 ahead against Wazalendo before Barnabas Odhiambo’s penalty corner stretching their lead to 2-0 in the third quarter. Elly Mwanzi tried to bring Wazalendo back through his 41st minute field goal but Emmanuel Simiyu and Mutira had other ideas as their 51st and 56th minutes efforts distabalised Wazalendo’s surge.

In other matches, Greensharks blow away their slim title hopes when they drew 1-1 with Kenya College of Accountancy-University (KCA University) on Saturday before squandering a 1-0 lead in the last five minutes to lose 3-1 to the 2012 champions Nairobi Sikh.

In the women’s Premier League, defending champions Telkom trashed Chase Amira 6-1 in a one-sided game while JKUAT narrowly won 1-0 against Vikings.