Stray Lions maul Swamibapa as Gymkhana edge Ruaraka

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Stray Lions proved too strong for Swamibapa whom they beat by 91 runs in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50 over Elite Championship at Peponi School on Sunday.

Abraham Vadada (61 of 115 balls) was the top scorer for Lions in the innings before being caught by Mitesh Sanghani off Emmanuel Bundi’s fierce delivery.

The Lions put together a score of 232/8 in their allotted overs after they selected to bat first. However, his partnership with opener Sandeep Kunchikor (40 off 41 balls) was good enough to help shore up the numbers on the board. Pace bowler Bundi dropped three wickets from the crease in a blitz performance.

On resumption, Swamibapa struggled to stick on the wicket after being restricted by solid Lions bowling. James Ngoche (32 off 60 balls), who came in at number three, attempted to lift his side in a day to forget for the Lavington-based side while Emmanuel Bundi (32 off 47 balls) who was not out also pushed in numbers on the charts.

Openers Naman Patel and Gurdeep Singh combined for a meagre (15 runs off 20 balls) which included three boundaries while Lions’ Nikil Date picked three wickets. Swamibapa ended up with a short 141/10 on the board.

Elsewhere, Nairobi Gymkhana had Abdul Najmi on fire as he just got short of three runs to put in a century against Ruaraka Sports Club. Najmi (97 off 70 balls) was in destruction mode as he helped his side to a nine-wicket win at the latter’s backyard. He partnered with Veer Dave for a standout 106 run figure inside 16 overs as they condemned winless Ruaraka to oblivion.

In the opening innings, Ruaraka—who won the toss and chose to bat—ended up getting bowled out for 115 in 43 overs.

But on resumption, Gymkhana—who were celebrating their second win of the campaign—chased the target with at least 200 balls in the bag.