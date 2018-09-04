Dockers maintain unbeaten record after twin wins

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s side proved too good for their peers in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League as they easily saw off Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University 64-50 before fighting to win 56-46 against Strathmore University Blades.

With the two wins, the dockers’ unbeaten count extended to 13 matches this season, having played just three in the second leg owing to previous engagements in the Kecoso games.

“I am happy for the outcome since these were tough fixtures. Many expected us to struggle but my players gave excellent displays. We remain unbeaten and it is my hope that the same spirit will prevail in the remaining matches and on to the playoffs,” said coach Sammy Kiki.

Kiki’s charges have a busy September when they will play five league matches before heading to Tanzania for the FIBA Zone Five Basketball Championship later in the month.

“We have to intensify our training so as to maintain the good run in the league as well as in Zone Five. We have some tough fixtures remaining in the league and I expect stiff competition in the regional championship but we will handle one match at a time,” added Kiki.

However, KPA’s female counterparts had a Sunday to forget as they lost 67-54 in their second match of the second leg to Storms.

The defending champions played Strathmore University on Saturday, picking an easy 67-36 win but faltered on Sunday, their first loss since February 2017 when they lost 73-68 to Equity Bank Hawks in the finals.

In other men’s matches, Ulinzi Warriors registered their 10th win against Umoja after thrashing the Eastland-based side 84-68 but went on to lose 50-46 to Thunder in a Sunday match played on a poorly lit USIU court.

This was Thunder’s second win this weekend as they had won their match against Trailblazers 73-51.

Ulinzi head coach William Balozi blamed the loss on poor lighting that made it almost impossible for his players to identify each other as they were dressed in dark blue while their opponents were in black.

Meanwhile, Charles Goro guided his KCA University to a 67-47 win over Kisumu’s Lakeside after the KPA loss. In another women’s matches, coach Evelyne Kedogo’s Eagle Wings picked a narrow 47-45 win over Justus Akhwesa’s Masaku Sparks for the former’s seventh win and the latter’s 10th loss.