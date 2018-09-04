Grassroots football gets boost as NGO invests in rare playing fields in Embakasi

Grassroots footballers in Nairobi have received a boost following the launch of the first ever playing fields on top of a building in Embakasi.

Located at Imara Daima’s International Christian Centre, the two artificial five-aside playing fields have a modern turf and are properly lit to ensure action takes place during the day and at night.

This one of its kind project is courtesy of a partnership between Ambassadors. Football Kenya and International Christian Centre and it will help youth in the area and Nairobi at large nurture their talent.

“When we began this journey over 10 years ago, we did not think it will be this awesome. We are proud to be launching this facility that will bring together the youth together in sports because we believe the game can be used to evade vices,” Ambassadors Football Kenya chairperson Julie Wahome said during the launch of the project at the weekend.

She added: “Once the youth are engaged in football, we can avoid a lot. We also aim at spreading the gospel in a way that is acceptable to the youth.”

Ambassadors Football Kenya national director Stephen Rigby, a former player of World-Hope FC (now Nairobi City Stars) says they have plans to expand the initiative to other counties, once the Nairobi concept becomes successful.

“We are having a great reception and we want to see other counties also having this kind of playing fields in future. Our next project is to establish a 11-aside playing field just besides this five-aside,” he said.

“We would also like to bring hope to the youth and empower them using football and sports at large,” added Rigby.

Ambassadors Football Kenya is a Christian football outreach organisation dedicated to the transformation of individuals and communities through innovative programmes focused on football, faith and the future.