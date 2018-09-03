Raila urges counties to empower youth through sports

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has challenged sports stakeholders to invest in talent as a way of empowering the youth.

Raila says this is the only way to keep young people busy given the high rate of unemployment in the country.

“Through sports, we are able to help our youth achieve their dreams through meaningful engagements,” said Raila during the finals of the newly-inaugurated Kisumu County grassroots football National Government Affirmative Action Fund and Sports tournament at Kisumu’s

Jomo Kenyatta Sports ground at the weekend. Base Camp FC emerged champions of the event following a 2-1 victory over Ngere Lions in what was a hotly-contested finals.

George Onyango opened the scoring for Base Camp when he poked home after just three minutes and they had to wait until the 85th minute for Alexis Sanchez to score the second.

Victor Ogutu managed a consolation for Ngere Lions in the dying minutes of the match to make it a tense end, especially for Base Camp. Both sides were guilty of several missed chances which could have made the scoreline bigger.

Base Camp beat Kasuna FC 2-0 in the semi-finals while Ngere Lions booked their place in the final courtesy of a 4-1 post-mach penalties victory over Oboch FC after the match had ended in 1-1 draw in regular time.

The tournament, whose theme was transforming lives through value addition activities, is a brainchild of Kisumu Women’s Representative Rosa Buyu and it attracted 280 teams from the 35 sub-counties.

Besides Raila, senators, MPs, Kisumu deputy governor Matthews Owili, Football Kenya Federation vice president Doris Petra and several branch officials were among the spectators. Base Camp walked away with Sh70,000 and a trophy for their win.