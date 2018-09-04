Things to discuss before moving in together

Waithera Otieno @loveNlust 69

Moving in together with your sweetheart might sound like the best idea you have had all the year. After dating for a couple of months, you may feel like you are ready to take it to the next level. It might also seem to make perfect economic sense. But before you merge your lives, ask yourselves these questions.

What are your expectations? Are you moving in together for a season or for life? Are you expecting a wedding eventually or are you just roommates with benefits? Are you an exclusive couple or is it ok to date other people? Will you have children, and if so, how soon? What are your expectations in bed? Do you want to have sex twice a day, or twice a month?

Discuss your pet peeves and habits. What habits irritate you? Are you a morning person or not? Do you like a tidy organised place or is it ok to leave dirty socks on the dining table? Should you shower twice a day or is it okay to shower once a month?

How will you share responsibilities around the house? Who does the dishes, makes the beds, cooks dinner? Who washes the car and cleans the floor?

What kind of relationship do you have with money? Who makes the money in the relationship, and how is it spent? Who buys the fridge, who pays rent, who buys groceries? How much should be spent on savings, entertainment and bills? Does any of you have debts? Do you pay your bills on time?

How is your social life? Is your house a nonstop party zone or do you prefer peace and quiet? Will you go out every night? What time should you be back home?

This discussion ensures that moving in together goes smoothly.