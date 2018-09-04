Boris blasts British premier Brexit blueprint

London, Monday

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit blueprint came under heavy attack on Monday, with pro-Brexit figurehead Boris Johnson calling it a surrender that hands “victory” to EU.

Boris, who resigned as foreign secretary in July over May’s proposed future relationship between London and Brussels, launched a fierce broadside at the PM to kick off parliament’s return to business after its summer break.

Meanwhile 20 MPs in May’s centre-right Conservative Party publically pledged to reject her so-called Chequers plan, which would keep Britain close to the EU on trade.

The unrest comes as parliament returns on Tuesday, with just weeks to go before the mid-October deadline set by London and Brussels to strike a withdrawal agreement.

May’s sea of troubles swelled after the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier strongly opposed her blueprint, saying it could lead to the downfall of European integration.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Boris —the bookmakers’ favourite to take over from May—said Britain has “gone into battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank”.

“The inevitable outcome is a victory for the EU, with the UK lying flat on the canvas with 12 stars circling symbolically over our semi-conscious head,” he said. Boris claimed the real “scandal” was “not that we have failed, but that we have not even tried” on Brexit.

Responding to Boris attack, May’s official spokesman said: “Boris Johnson resigned over Chequers. There’s no new ideas in this article to respond to.

“What we need at this time is serious leadership with a serious plan and that’s exactly what the country has with this prime minister and this Brexit plan.”

The plan envisages Britain leaving the single market but staying in a free trade area for goods and agri-foods through a customs deal and common rulebook with the EU.

Boris and his fellow hardline Brexiteers think the Chequers plan, named after the PM’s country residence, keeps Britain too closely aligned to the bloc. – AFP