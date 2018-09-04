Raila still ODM’s 2022 flag bearer, says leaders

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga allies have insisted that no one will be allowed to carry the ODM party presidential ticket until the party leader ascends to power.

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Senator James Orengo and East Africa Legislative Assembly member Oburu Oginga said even though Raila has not declared interest, the party has made a decision to support him.

They said no politician in the country matches Raila’s stature, adding that ODM will continue to push for change and accountable leadership under him.

The leaders, who spoke on Saturday during Rasanga’s house- warming party, said they are in the process of rebranding the party to present a presidential candidate in 2022.

Orengo said their “journey to Canaan” gained momentum after the March 9 Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He asked the new-found relationship will not only address social and economic ills but also offer a clear road map to propel Raila into leadership.

He added that the party and its leadership are focused on realising the agenda Raila and Uhuru set to fight corruption, reforming the electoral systems and uniting the country under the Building Bridges initiative.

“The Handshake deal between President Uhuru and Raila is good and the country needs a steadfast leader who can continue the unity campaign when Uhuru’s time is up,” said Orengo.

Oburu said they are in ODM to stay and it’s the only boat that will carry them to “the promised land”.

“We have chosen to stick to ODM to drive our political agenda and we are going to field Raila as our presidential candidate in 2022,” said Oburu.

Rasanga said there is no doubt that Raila is still in the country’s political big league.

“Some people are saying Raila should retire, but we firmly believe he has not accomplished his mission and that is to ascend to the highest seat in the land,” he said.