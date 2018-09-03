English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Mathenge Flour: Researchers identify economic benefits of Mathenge plant
A group of young innovators and researchers from Garissa county have identified economic benefits from Prosopis Juli Flora commonly known as “Mathenge” plant which many consider to be destructive to the environment and harmful to animals.
The group has been conducting its findings at the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) and Garissa University with the assistance of the African Development Solutions (ADESO).