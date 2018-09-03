21 Chinese workers arrested over job permits

PD Reporter

Twenty one Chinese workers were at the weekend arrested in a police operation at a casino near Yaya Centre for operating without a valid work permit.

The 11 men and 10 women were arrested at a casino where they have been acting as betting agents and booked at the Kileleshwa Police Station.

The casino, which is linked to a senior politician, has been operating for three years. Officials involved in the operation said the foreigners were operating the business without valid work permit.

“Some of the jobs they were doing can be done by Kenyans. They will appear in court and later be deported,” said an official who is familiar with the operation.

And in Lucky Summer area, five Nigerians were arrested for being in the country illegally. This followed complaints by local residents about the men’s conduct.

Deportation

They were booked at Ruaraka Police Station ahead of arraignment and possible deportation.

The two arrests brought to more than 200 the number of foreigners who have been arrested for being illegally in the country in the past three weeks. The majority of them are from West Africa.

Police headquarters said at the weekend that the ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigrants is a multi-agency effort that does not target nationals of any particular country.

“In supporting the concerned agencies to enforce immigration laws, police wishes to advise foreign nationals that they must always carry with them the necessary identification documents for inspection, if and when they are required to produce them by the police or other relevant members of the multi-agency team,” police said in a statement.

Police hotline

Last week, the Immigration department provided a hotline and asked Kenyans to call and report illegal immigrants.

Director of immigration services Alex Muteshi asked the public to use mobile phone number 0745660151 to report those they think are illegal immigrants.

“Let the public help us by calling the number. Our teams will respond immediately,” he said.

The government has started deportation of illegal immigrants operating in the country following the lapse of a two months grace period.

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, said all those who fail the vetting test will be flushed out in the operation that will continue for the next three months.