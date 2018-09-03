Pressure piles on Uhuru to reverse fuel price hike

People Daily Reporters

The spotlight has now shifted to President Uhuru Kenyatta as pressure mounts on him to assent to the Finance Bill 2018 that contains amendments that will suspend the just imposed tax on petroleum products.

Yesterday, public outcry and anger greeted the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed on petrol, diesel and kerosene even as Opposition chief Raila Odinga joined those pushing for it to be reviewed.

“I have spoken to Uhuru and I can assure you what was passed (Finance Bill 2018) will be signed, it is a small issue that will end soon,” Raila said.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) warned high fuel costs will undermine pillars of the Big Four Agenda and “a great disincentive for foreign direct investment”. And Motorists Association of Kenya has called for boycott of fuel today and tomorrow after the Energy Regulatory Commission formally announced a hike in petrol prices by Sh14.07 per litre across the country, while diesel increased by Sh12.34 per litre.

The calls came even as Deputy President William Ruto promised to work with Parliament to resolve the rising fuel cost in the country and cushion Kenyans against high cost of living. He said a balance would be created so as not to burden Kenyans but also not put a brake to the government’s development plans.

At the same time, Begut MP Nelson Koech has written to National Assembly Leader of Majority Adan Duale to initiate the process of recalling the House to address the fuel issue.

“It is important that the House reconvenes to once again express itself on the matter and censure institutions and persons who have failed to appreciate the un-affordability of and consequences of the prices on the economy of the country,” he said.

Ruto said an amicable solution will be found to cushion the public against any price increases. “The Executive will meet Parliament to address the concerns raised by Kenyans. As a matter of fact, a solution would be reached,” he said.

Raila urged President Uhuru to assent to the amendments on Finance Bill 2018 quashing Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich Friday’s decision to the effect the punitive fuel tax.

He decried that imposing the levy would burden tax payers since prices of commodities will be inflated hence must be opposed at all costs.

Raila and legislators led by Alego-Usonga MP Samuel Atandi argued that the bill would be an effective law once the President appends his signature.“ODM sponsored the amendment to postpone the of VAT law. We want Raila to engage with the President so that he can assent to the Finance Bill,” said Atandi.

They announced their position on the matter as a section of legislators from ODM threatened to impeach Rotich and lead mass protests across the country should he fail to scrap the new tax within 72 hours.

MPs Antony Oluoch (Mathare), Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Mark Nyamitta (Uriri) reprimanded the CS for disregarding Parliament’s decision to stop the tax.“The fact that we are in recess doesn’t mean our hands are tied…we will write to the Speaker and invoke the necessary standing orders to ensure action is taken. House committees still work even when Parliament is in recess,” they said.

Poverty line

Last Tuesday, MPs passed an amendment which aimed at postponing the introduction of the levy by two years to 2020, but Rotich insisted that its implementation will continue as planned. “When you tax fuel, you are directly hurting the majority who live below the poverty line,” said Nyamitta. From the day MPs passed the amendment, Uhuru has 14 days to sign the bill into law or return it to Parliament.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui said Rotich risked being impeached for defying Parliament’s decision to shelve plan on new taxes on petroleum. While announcing introduction of the fuel tax on Friday, Rotich said that the move to suspend implementation of the levy by two years as proposed by Parliament was null and void, and it would be implemented because that was the law.

The tax — which Treasury hopes will raise Sh71 billion — is contained in the VAT Act (2013) that was put on hold twice but the suspension period lapsed on Saturday. KAM said manufacturers are subject to an increase in the cost of transportation of raw materials and finished products, and the increase in the cost of power, among other overhead costs.

“The business environment is increasingly becoming cost disadvantaged and a great disincentive for Foreign Direct Investment. To stay afloat, businesses will have to make very hard and drastic decisions of whether to shoulder the extra cost or pass over the tax burden to already overburdened consumers in order to meet their overhead costs,” said KAM Chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga

She said the Big Four Agenda has singled out manufacturing as one of the key drivers of economic growth but the levy will undermine all pillars of the development blueprint.

Matatu Owners Association chairman Dickson Mbugua said introduction of the tax was ill-advised. “We should have dialogue around this matter since it is unacceptable. Not only will matatu owners suffer but the low-end Kenyans will struggle because the cost of the levy will be passed to them,” he said.

Public service vehicles have already increased fares to cushion against high pump prices. The fuel tax is intended to fund a range of government development goals including universal healthcare and affordable housing that are key planks of the Big Four Agenda.

It is also a condition imposed by the International Monetary Fund for Kenya to reduce borrowing and access a standby credit facility that will cushion the economy against shocks.