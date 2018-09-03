Don’t politicise anti-corruption war, says Raila

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has asked the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary to ensure corruption cases are supported by water-tight evidence.

He said only substantial evidence would ensure conviction of people and cartels implicated in corruption and avoid victimisation of innocent people.

Speaking during Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga’s house warming party on Saturday, Raila said cases must be based on proper evidence and not hearsay and should not be inspired by witch-hunt or attempts to settle old political scores.

Proper evidence

“We are going to ensure that there is no unfair prosecution. In fact we have instructed those who are involved with the investigations and prosecutions to ensure they have proper evidence before they begin any prosecution,” said Raila.

He asked ODM party leaders and supporters not to panic or have any doubts about the direction that the anti-corruption purge is taking.

“The dragnet might trap your relatives or those dear to you but we only want to ensure there is no victimisation or unfair prosecutions,” he said.

He further urged the Judiciary to play its role professionally devoid of interference or influence from any quarters.

“We want to see the Judiciary play their role effectively and fairly,” said Raila adding that fairness should be seen in the prosecution of graft suspects.

Just society

He was accompanied by Siaya Senator James Orengo, MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Chris Karan (Ugenya), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Samwel Atandi (Alego/Usonga), EALA MP Oburu Oginga and several MCAs.

Raila urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent on the ongoing purge on corruption.

He said no amount of criticism or outcry would frustrate the bid to stop theft of public resources.

“It is possible to rescue Kenyans from the shackles of poverty if the leadership of the country maintains the pace to dismantle corruption at all levels of government,” said the former prime minister.

Odhiambo termed corruption as the greatest impediment to the establishment of a just society.

“Corruption is the reason why most Kenyans are poor,” said the Gem MP.

He called on President Uhuru not to go slow on the corruption purge, saying it will not only instill discipline among those entrusted with public office but also stabilise and grow the economy.

Big fish

Atandi hailed the anti-graft agencies for going for the big fish in the anti-graft war, adding that the arrest and prosecution of big names had raised hopes among Kenyans that stolen money will be returned to the public coffers, thus save them from huge debts and high cost of living.

The MP, however, took issue with last week’s arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, saying it was a plot by certain people to sabotage the anti-corruption war by unfairly targeting top members of the Judiciary.

“We see Jubilee administration targeting Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu in a bid to frustrate ongoing corruption war,” said Atandi.

He said he was optimistic that she would be proven innocent in the end.