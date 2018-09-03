Lukaku’s brace eases pressure on Mourinho as Arsenal survive Cardiff scare

London, Sunday

Manchester United bounced back from their defeats at the hands of Brighton and Tottenham with a composed performance to see off Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku notched both goals in the first half and could have had a hat-trick, only to miss an open goal late on. There was drama as Paul Pogba missed from the penalty spot, while Marcus Rashford received the first red card of his career for headbutting Phil Bardsley.

There’s no shortage of controversy around United at the moment, but for Mourinho at least there’s an improved display to talk about. Burnley’s poor start to the season continues they were poor from the off and didn’t lay a glove on the visitors. It will be a concern to Sean Dyche, heading into the second month of the term.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery collected his second victory as Arsenal manager thanks to a fine strike from Alexandre Lacazette in a 3-2 success at Cardiff also on Sunday.

Emery’s men had threatened to surrender two more Premier League points as they twice squandered the lead, with Neil Warnock’s Cardiff exploiting old failings for the Gunners.

But, despite making hard work of seeing off the promoted Welsh side, Arsenal sealed maximum points with Lacazette’s late strike to record only their second away Premier League win since December.

Shkodran Mustafi headed Arsenal ahead before Victor Camarasa equalised in first-half stoppage-time as Emery received another intensive lesson in the strengths and weaknesses in his squad.

There was more of the same in the second half as brilliance from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored the lead before another defensive aberration allowed Cardiff to draw level for a second time through Danny Ward.

At times it appeared the new Arsenal manager would witness old issues undermine his side as they were pegged back, leaving Emery in no doubt about the strengths and weaknesses in his squad.

If Gunners fans hoped the end of Arsenal Wenger’s reign would cure the brittleness of their team, they received a clear reminder in the Welsh capital that Emery has much work to do to add the requisite resilience to his side.

Twice his men went ahead against the Premier League new-boys and twice familiar defensive failings allowed Warnock’s men back into the contest.

Yet it was ultimately an afternoon of success for Emery, who saw the Gunners’ persistence rewarded with Lacazette’s emphatic strike nine minutes from full-time. -Agencies.