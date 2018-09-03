Excellent Snow breezes to Safari Tour Golf leg victory

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow shot an excellent round on day one of the second leg of the Safari Tour Golf series at Vet Lab Sports Club to emerge clubhouse leader with a 3-under par 72 score.

He sunk birdies on the first, sixth, 10th, 14th and 18th holes, and made an eagle on the seventh, to lay down an early marker for the leg.

He dropped shots on the second and third holes before making a recovery in subsequent holes to record a first nine total of 34.

On the back nine, he started off with a birdie on the 10th before dropping shots on the par-3 11th and the par-4 17th.

Birdies on the 14th and the 18th holes took his back nine total to 35. Speaking after the Round, Greg said that there was still more work left for him to better his score, adding that he is looking forward to the next three rounds to improve.

“It was a good opening round today; I had a lot of chances to make more birdies and I feel like I could have gotten a few more out there but generally it was a good round. I have proved that I can play well, and picking up from Nyali, I want to continue with this momentum for the remainder of the leg,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sigona Golf Club’s Sujan Shah emerged second after returning an impressive 2-under Par 72 score. On the first nine, he started off with a birdie on the par-4 1st before bogeying the second.

An eagle on the par-5 fifth and a birdie on the par-5 seventh took his first nine score to 34 before returning a total score of 36 on the back nine.

Sigona’s John Wangai, Muthaiga’s Nelson Mundanyi and Vet Lab’s Nelson Simwa tied for third with a 1-under par 72 score.