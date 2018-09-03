House urged to probe EPK tea firm staff dismissals

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has petitioned the National Assembly to investigate circumstances under which Eastern Produce Kenya (EPK) estate employees were dismissed and blacklisted.

In a petition through the House Labour and Social Welfare committee, Keter also recommended EPK to compensate and reinstate workers for the unlawful dismissal and damage caused and that the National Assembly gives direction it deems fit over the matter.

The MP said terminations happened two years ago after Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that all tea industries in Kenya raise their staff pay by 30 per cent.

However, EPK disregarded the court ruling, claimed the MP, which saw the employees seek justice through demonstrations.

“The summary dismissal of the employees was based on a blanket judgment hence it was irregular and breaches the Bill of Rights,” he said.

He added that the economy of Nandi Hills heavily weighs on EPK, which is the largest multi-national company in Rift Valley consisting of 12 tea factories.