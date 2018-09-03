Miserable week for Gor as Sharks knock them out of Cup, Sofapaka edge out Tusker

Charles Thuku and Viden Ochieng

Gor Mahia’s woes continued after they were bundled out of the SportPesa Shield Cup following defeat on post-match penalties at the hands of Kariobangi Sharks in a quarter final match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday.

The regulation time ended in a barren draw which prompted the referee to apply the spot kick rule to break the deadlock with Sharks having the last laugh, winning 4-2.

Gor, who slumped in the CAF Confederation Cup after a 2-1 defeat by USM Alger of Algeria last Wednesday in Algiers, should blame themselves for failure to put the game to bed early in the match with Burundian Francis Mustafa and Boniface Omondi wasting numerous scoring chances.

Sharks’ front-runners Duke Abuya and George Abege also carved a sizeable number of scoring chances but could not breach Gor’s defence line of Innocent Odhiambo, Wesley Onguso and Joachim Oluoch.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka coach John Baraza yesterday taught his former coach in Tusker trainer Robert Matano a few football lessons when he steered his team to a 2-1 win over the brewers in the early kick off in Machakos to ease into the semi finals of the tournament whose winner will represent Kenya in the 2019 CAF Confederations Cup.

Baraza, who had been a subject of debate following Sofapaka’s string of indifferent results in the latest domestic league matches, earned himself a lot of praise from ardent Batoto Ba Mungu fans most of who expressed satisfaction with the tactics he used that contributed to the win.

During the nervy end in the match, Sofapaka were pepped up by two clinically executed goals by Ugandan import Umaru Kasumba and Ezekiel Okare with Jackson Macharia reducing the deficit for the struggling Tusker.

The win saw Baraza get bragging rights over Matano who was his coach at Sofapaka in 2009 during which time Batoto Ba Mungu, who are bankrolled by Congolese mega billionaire Elly Mboni Kalekwa, won their maiden 2009 SPL crown.

On the league front, Posta Rangers compounded Chemelil Sugar woes with a 1-0 at Chemelil Sports Complex to avert a third straight loss in a SportPesa Premier League.

The loss has deepened Chemelil’s hopes of surviving in the top tier league.

Rejuvenated Rangers saw a number of chances go begging with one particular by Edwin Omondi which went straight to Richard Aimo who had an easy task of collecting the feeble shot by the Rangers midfielder.

Marcelus Ingotsi also missed from close range after a fine interplay between him and Omondi. The former AFC Leopards forward failed in his attempt to wrong-foot Aimo.

Calvin Odongo did well to beat the wall and Aimo from a free kick just outside the area to open the score in the 30th minute.