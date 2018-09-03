Autopsy key in ‘suicidal hit man’ death inquiry

An autopsy planned for today is expected to reveal the actual cause of death of the supposed hit man targeting former Garissa County Finance boss Idriss Mukhtar.

Questions have been raised on how a key suspect in a murder probe died while in police custody.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has since assured justice in the ongoing probe into Mukhtar’s shooting.

He also assured the family of the prime suspect in the shooting, David Mwai, that they will conduct thorough and professional investigation into the incident.

“Let all concerned know we are a professional agency and there will be fairness and justice in the end. It does not matter how long it takes or who is involved,” he said.

Forensic analysis

He dismissed claims police are being compromised in the probe.

“We will conduct forensic analysis of the evidence available before arriving at major decisions on this issue. We will get all those who were involved,” he added.

He said police are nearly 90 per cent into the probe and is certain they will complete the process within the remaining time as granted by the court.

Kinoti spoke as it emerged that almost all persons of interest have recorded statements over the incident in which Mukhtar was shot and wounded on August 19 in Kileleshwa area.

The suspected shooter was later found dead in the Parklands Police Station cell’s toilet.

Kinoti said Garissa Governor Ali Korane is among those who have been questioned.

The governor, who spoke over the weekend, however, termed the incident unfortunate and denied claims he played a role.

“I never and would never do that. It is an unfortunate incident and we want police to independently carry out investigations for the truth to come out. We are equally shocked with the developments,” he said.

He promised to cooperate with police in the probe, adding that he learnt of the shooting a day after it happened and sent money to cater for the hospital bills.

He said Mukhtar was his relative and is actively involved in efforts to ensure he recovers fast.

“We have sent scans to UK and USA for experts to advise us on the way forward. If and when he would be required to be evacuated for further attention, I will be ready to help,” he said.

The governor faulted the many reports indicting certain people and denied any knowledge of Mwai.

“I do not know him. I don’t know any of those mentioned there and I don’t know how I came into the saga.”

This came as details emerged over a twin murder plot targeting lawyer Charles Kanjama and his client Mukhtar that both implicated Mwai.

Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor is expected to carry out the postmortem at City Mortuary in presence of Mwai’s family doctor.

Two police constables, a male and a female officer who were at the station at the time the deceased reportedly committed suicide and allegedly tried to save his life were questioned to give an account of events.

Senior officers privy to the investigations also intimated more officers would be questioned or even moved in a multi-pronged investigation.

The post mortem results will reveal if Mwai committed suicide or if he was killed as his family alleges.

Yesterday, Kanjama said the principal suspects profiled by investigators as key masterminds targeting to eliminate him and Mukhtar had visited his law firm posing as clients in an elaborate scheme to positively identify their target.

Mukhtar’s family, through lawyer Kanjama, also publicly revealed their relative had expressed concerns of threat to his life.