Plan to fill 30,000 jobs in government agencies

More than 30,000 people could land government jobs and others promoted as the Public Service ministry plans to fill up vacancies in the sector.

This is after it emerged that most government agencies are grappling with acute of shortage of staff following massive exodus into private sector, brain drain and retirement.

Civil service data indicates that government has 63,368 staff in-post against an establishment of 96,036 in what has crippled service delivery in government offices.

It is against this background that Public Service Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia has directed ministries to undertake a comprehensive review of staff strength and file a report by September 28.

In a letter, Kobia urged CSs to audit middle level job cadres deemed critical for service deliveries, especially those in job groups R and S.

In what points to potential job offers, Kobia urged ministries to identify officers currently serving under them in job group P-Q but with requisite qualifications for promotion.

They will be promoted to job group R-S while those in job group M and N will take vacancies in job group P.

A senior adviser to the Ministry who sought anonymity intimated to People Daily that the restructuring will be completed within a year.

The adviser, however, allayed fears that some civil servants could lose jobs.

It emerged that some departments in government agencies were operating sub-optimally due to gross staff shortage, with some instances three staff serving instead of nine.

“This exercise is important in correcting some of the structural defects in management of human resource in public service that impact on service delivery,” said the source.

Kobia said she was working on modalities for succession management in the civil service. “This will, therefore, create space for recruitment and training of young professionals at entry level and other available levels,” he said.

Last year, the National Treasury froze all recruitment in the public service to enable them to replace the ageing workforce and address the high youth unemployment.

