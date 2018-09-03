Cops net 100 bags of smuggled sugar

Henry Andanje @PeopleDailyKe

Police in Busia have impounded more than 100 bags of sugar and 200 cartons of alcohol in sachets, believed to have been smuggled from Uganda.

County Commander Wambua Katithi yesterday said the sugar, packed in 50kg bags, was found at a warehouse.

“We have impounded three Toyota Probox cars whose owners are still on the run. Other goods we have impounded include Waragi brand of illicit liquor from Uganda,” he said.

Law breakers

Katithi warned that the war against contraband goods would continue, adding that police had already changed tact in dealing with law breakers.

Busia OCPD Masai Makau said two suspects were arrested during the operation which was conducted by police on Friday, adding that they will be arraigned today.

Speaking to the press in his office, Makau said other suspects escaped but police were pursuing them.

The OCPD said the impounded sugar was hidden in a private godown in Marachi estate while another consignment was netted in a vehicle at Nambale town, headed to unknown destination.

Makau said the crackdown on smuggling goods from Uganda will continue to ensure those involved are apprehended and prosecuted.

Smuggled goods from Uganda has been rampant at the border against the backdrop of allegations that some police officers who have overstayed in the area collude with unscrupulous businessmen to run the business.

Two months ago, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i visited Busia border and ordered police officers to ensure smuggling is completely eradicated.